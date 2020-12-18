Left Menu
Development News Edition

MNM moves HC on battery torch symbol

The party has filed a writ petition before the Court for directing the Election Commission of India to allot the battery torch symbol, a release from MNM said.It wanted to restrain MGR Makkal Katchi from using the same.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:33 IST
MNM moves HC on battery torch symbol

Kamal Haasan-led Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) said on Friday that it has moved the Madras High Court, seeking allotment of 'battery torch' symbol in its favour. The party has filed a writ petition before the Court for directing the Election Commission of India to allot the battery torch symbol, a release from MNM said.

It wanted to restrain MGR Makkal Katchi from using the same. ''MNM has in its prayer, stated it is entitled to the battery torch symbol for this general election to the TN legislative assembly as per the provisions of the election symbols (reservation and allotment) order, 1968,'' the release said.

Haasan had earlier said the EC has denied the torch light symbol allotted in the 2019 Lok Sabha election to the party and added that it could not deter them..

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's TV Asahi takes back report that prosecutors questioned ex-PM Abe

Japans TV Asahi said on Friday a report that it broadcast saying prosecutors had questioned former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe over political funding was untrue and apologized to him.Abe, who stepped down due to poor health in September, is u...

Switzerland adopts 'lockdown light', urges people to stay home

Switzerland headed for a second lockdown on Friday as the government ordered restaurants and sports and recreation centres closed for a month from Tuesday and urged people to stay home. Backing away from its middle path approach that had ai...

German confirms Navalny questioned as witness in poisoning

Germany confirmed Friday that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has been questioned as a witness by German investigators this week about his poisoning in Russia four months ago. Navalny fell sick on Aug. 20 during a domestic flight i...

Redwood Investments sells AU Small Finance Bank shares worth over Rs 1,247 crore

Redwood Investments Ltd on Friday sold more than 1 crore shares of AU Small Finance Bank worth over Rs 1,247 crore through an open market transaction. As per the bulk deal data available on the BSE, Redwood Investments offloaded 1.37 crore ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020