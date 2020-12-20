Constable hangs self in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh

A constable allegedly hangedhimself from a tree in Uradana area of Chhattisgarh's Raigarhdistrict on Sunday morning, police said

Dipak Minj, a native of neighbouring Jashpur districtwho was posted in Ajak police station, was found hanging inthe Police Lines, an official said

''He was on leave for the last one month. No suicidenote has been found from the spot. We have registered anaccidental death case and further probe is underway,'' headded.