Constable hangs self in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh
A constable allegedly hangedhimself from a tree in Uradana area of Chhattisgarhs Raigarhdistrict on Sunday morning, police saidDipak Minj, a native of neighbouring Jashpur districtwho was posted in Ajak police station, was found hanging inthe Police Lines, an official saidHe was on leave for the last one month. No suicidenote has been found from the spot. We have registered anaccidental death case and further probe is underway, headded.PTI | Raigarh | Updated: 20-12-2020 15:32 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 15:32 IST
