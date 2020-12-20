Left Menu
3 held for robbing, killing nursing assistant in Delhi

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a 17-year-old nursing assistant in east Delhis Patparganj Industrial area, police said on Sunday. The trio wanted to make a quick buck and when they saw Aashish walking alone on a deserted stretch of road inside Patparganj Industrial Area at night, they stabbed him in the chest and escaped with his phone and wallet, police said.

Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a 17-year-old nursing assistant in east Delhi's Patparganj Industrial area, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Piyush (23), a resident of Mandawali, Sumit (19) and Rahul (19), both residents of West Vinod Nagar, Madhu Vihar, they said. According to police, they received information on Tuesday night about a body lying at Patparganj Industrial Area. The body had stab injuries and was sent to LBS hospital. Later, the victim was identified as Ronit Aashish, a resident of New Seemapuri. He worked as a private nursing assistant and used to look after the elderly in IP Extension area, they said. Footage from around 50 CCTV cameras were examined and the accused were identified, a senior police officer said. The trio wanted to make a quick buck and when they saw Aashish walking alone on a deserted stretch of road inside Patparganj Industrial Area at night, they stabbed him in the chest and escaped with his phone and wallet, police said.

