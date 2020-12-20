3 held for robbing, killing nursing assistant in Delhi
Three men were arrested for allegedly robbing and killing a 17-year-old nursing assistant in east Delhi's Patparganj Industrial area, police said on Sunday. The accused have been identified as Piyush (23), a resident of Mandawali, Sumit (19) and Rahul (19), both residents of West Vinod Nagar, Madhu Vihar, they said. According to police, they received information on Tuesday night about a body lying at Patparganj Industrial Area. The body had stab injuries and was sent to LBS hospital. Later, the victim was identified as Ronit Aashish, a resident of New Seemapuri. He worked as a private nursing assistant and used to look after the elderly in IP Extension area, they said. Footage from around 50 CCTV cameras were examined and the accused were identified, a senior police officer said. The trio wanted to make a quick buck and when they saw Aashish walking alone on a deserted stretch of road inside Patparganj Industrial Area at night, they stabbed him in the chest and escaped with his phone and wallet, police said.
