Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Boy dies after being hit by crane hook

A four-year-old boy died after he was accidentally hit on head by a crane hook in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. Just when he was standing near the shop, the driver of the crane reversed the vehicle. In the process, the hook of the crane hit on the boys head, a police official said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-12-2020 21:57 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 21:52 IST
Maha: Boy dies after being hit by crane hook
Image Credit:

A four-year-old boy died after he was accidentally hit on head by a crane hook in Nagpur city of Maharashtra on Sunday, police said. The incident took place around 11 am when the boy, Arnav Meshram, was standing near a shop in Dighori Naka area, they said.

''The boy had accompanied his father to a two-wheeler seat cover shop. Just when he was standing near the shop, the driver of the crane reversed the vehicle. In the process, the hook of the crane hit on the boy's head,'' a police official said. The child suffered grievous injuries on the head and collapsed on the ground, he said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead, police said. A case was registered against the driver of the crane under IPC section 304 (a) (causing death by negligence) at Hudkeshwar police station.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for 'objectionable post' against UP CM

Police here arrested a ration depot operator for an objectionable post against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group, an official said on SundaySuperintendent of Police City Vineet Bhatnagar told PTI that Mohammad...

Triumphant Shah marches through Bolpur denouncing Mamata's "fiefdom" politics

Having dented Mamata Banerjees citadel a day before, a triumphant Amit Shah drove through the Bolpur city centre on Sunday like a victor amid showers of marigold petals and chants of Jai Shri Ram. The architect of BJPs resurgence in the sta...

Several European countries ban travel from UK after emergence of new strain of Covid-19

A growing number of countries on Sunday halted flights from the UK following the discovery of a new variant of Covid-19, which is said to spread faster than other versions of the virus. CNN reported that the Netherlands government is bannin...

India may start vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January: Harsh Vardhan

India may begin vaccinating people against COVID-19 in January and the governments first priority has been safety and efficacy of the vaccine, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said. I personally feel may be in January in any stage or...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020