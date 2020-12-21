Iraq military says outlaw group fired rockets into Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualties

Iraq military says outlaw group fired rockets into Baghdad's Green Zone, no casualtiesReuters | Baghdad | Updated: 21-12-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 00:10 IST
The Iraqi military said that an "outlaw group" fired rockets at Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone on Sunday. The rockets hit a residential complex inside the Green Zone, damaging buildings and cars but causing no casualties, a military statement said.
Security sources told Reuters at least three Katyusha rockets landed in the Green Zone and security officials said the attack targeted the U.S. Embassy.
