Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP: 2 children die after mother feeds them poison

Shubh and Lovely died, while Neetu and her eldest son were critical and referred to a Lucknow hospital, the police said.The incident took place in Ghura Mau locality in city area here on Sunday, they said. Police is probing the incident and trying to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step.

PTI | Sitapur | Updated: 21-12-2020 13:49 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 13:35 IST
UP: 2 children die after mother feeds them poison
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A woman here allegedly committed suicide by consuming a poison after feeding it to her three children, two of whom died, police said Monday. The woman, Neetu, 34, and her children Nitin, 12, Shubh (six) and Lovely (four), were taken to a hospital. Shubh and Lovely died, while Neetu and her eldest son were critical and referred to a Lucknow hospital, the police said.

The incident took place in Ghura Mau locality in city area here on Sunday, they said. Police is probing the incident and trying to ascertain the cause behind the extreme step.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ind vs Aus: Talks of completely banning bouncers should be dismissed, says Chappell

Former Australia skipper Ian Chappell while refusing to entertain any idea on limiting or banning bouncers, has floated an idea of strengthing any existing law regarding the protection of tailenders from bouncers. Ahead of the Border-Gavask...

Boy's kidnapping: Six sent to police custody

Six people who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of an eight-year old boy in Dakshina Kannada district, have been remanded to ten days police custody by a local court. The boy and his parents had reached home on Saturday from ...

BJP will form next government in West Bengal: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Monday expressed confidence that the BJP will win more than 200 seats in the forthcoming West Bengal Assembly elections and form the next government in that state. Talking to reporters here, Athawale, whose...

Hong Kong stocks weaken as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Monday on worries over China-U.S. tensions, although losses were capped by policy support from Beijing. The Hang Seng index fell 0.7 to 26,306.68, while the China Enterprises Index lost 0.8 to 10,401.83. U.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020