Kilauea volcano erupts on Hawaii's Big Island

PTI | Honolulu | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 14:55 IST
The US Geological Survey says the Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has erupted.

The eruption began late Sunday within the within Halema'uma'u crater. The volcano is located within Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

