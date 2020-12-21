Three Army personnel, minor killed in Sikkim road mishap
Three Indian Army personnel along with a 13-year-old child of a Colonel lost their lives when their vehicle fell down from a snow-laden Jawahar Lal Nehru Road at 17th mile near Nathula on 20th December.ANI | Nathula (Sikkim) | Updated: 21-12-2020 15:27 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 15:27 IST
Three Indian Army personnel along with a 13-year-old child of a Colonel lost their lives when their vehicle fell down from a snow-laden Jawahar Lal Nehru Road at 17th mile near Nathula on 20th December.
One soldier was critically injured and has been shifted to a local hospital, according to the sources.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)