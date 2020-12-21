Congress' Anand Sharma hails Centre, States for working towards increasing India's infrastructure amid pandemic

Former Commerce Minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma on Monday hailed the Central and State Governments for working together towards increasing India's infrastructure amid COVID-19 crisis. "India has increased its infrastructure and I congratulate Central and state governments for it as they worked together for it. The country stood in the face of this crisis," Sharma told ANI.

The first quarter of this year was the worst as GDP was adversely hit, Sharma further said. "However, we made a comeback in second-quarter and we hope that in the remaining two quarters as well, the balance of recovery will be maintained," he added.

Sharma has today submitted the COVID report before the Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu amd during his submission, he said, the way government decided and imposed lockdown, it was the right decision. Speaking about COVID-19 vaccine, Sharma said, "I don't think so the vaccine will be very costly and I believe there can be no black marketing involved in making the vaccine."

Speaking about the ongoing farmers' protest, Sharma said, the government should listen to farmer's voice and need not be "arrogant". "This is a simple protest against the government and new farm bill 2020. Farmers are appealing to repeal the three farm bills which are passed in Parliament recently. Opposition voice was suppressed in the Parliament," he added. (ANI)