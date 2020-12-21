Left Menu
Development News Edition

BoB signs MoU with defence forces for newly-launched Baroda Military Salary package

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda BoB has signed a memorandum of understanding MoU with Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard under which the bank would offer customised services along with a host of facilities to account holdersThe bank has also renewed its existing MoU with the Indian Army to offer specially customised banking services through Baroda Military Salary Package.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 16:24 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 16:24 IST
BoB signs MoU with defence forces for newly-launched Baroda Military Salary package

Public sector lender Bank of Baroda (BoB) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard under which the bank would offer customised services along with a host of facilities to account holders

The bank has also renewed its existing MoU with the Indian Army to offer specially customised banking services through 'Baroda Military Salary Package'. Services under 'Baroda Military Salary Package' will be offered to serving and retired personnel of Indian Armed Forces through the Bank's network of over 8,200 domestic branches and around 20,000 business correspondent touch points, the bank said in a statement. The package offers very attractive benefits including free Personal Accidental Insurance cover, Permanent Total Disability cover, Partial disability Cover and Air Accident Insurance Cover of sizable amounts, as well as Higher Education Cover and Girl Child Marriage Cover on death in case of serving personnel, BoB Executive Director Vikramaditya Singh Khichi said

Other offerings under the package include unlimited free ATM transactions at all bank ATMs, waivers or concessions on various service charges in retail loans, free remittance facility through RTGS/NEFT, free Demand Draft/Banker's Cheque, substantial discount in locker rentals, and various additional benefits in usage of Cards, he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai, Dec 21 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE DPE AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE. ALL RATES IN RUPEES PER UNIT CURRENCY CODE TTBUY TTSEL BILLBUY TTSEL USDINR 72.93 74.43 72.87 74.58EURINR 88.32 91.29 88.25 91.47GBPINR 96.81 99.9...

Congress leader Motilal Vora passes away aged 93

Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Motilal Vohra passed away at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday at the age of 93. Vora was hospitalised with urine infection two days ago but it was not the cause of his death, Congres...

HC stays Karnataka govt order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against MLAs, ministers

In a setback for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed a state government order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against Members of the Legislative Assembly MLAs and ministers. A div...

HC stays Karnataka govt order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against MLAs, ministers

In a setback for Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa-led government, the Karnataka High Court on Monday stayed a state government order to drop criminal prosecution in 61 cases against Members of the Legislative Assembly MLAs and ministers. A div...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020