JK: Retired veterinary doctor among two chargesheeted in fraud case

The 320-page chargesheet was filed last week in the court of Judicial Magistrate first class, Tharti-Doda, against retired veterinary doctor Rehmatullah Khora, 73, and Sajjad Ahmad Najar, 48, in a case registered in 2019, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch Jammu said.He said a case was registered against the duo in 2019 following a written complaint by a businessman, Rattan Lal of Doda, alleging that he was duped of Rs 6.20 lakh by them on the pretext of providing him a job in JK Bank.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against two persons for allegedly duping unemployed youth by promising them jobs in J&K Bank, an official said Monday. The 320-page chargesheet was filed last week in the court of Judicial Magistrate (first class), Tharti-Doda, against retired veterinary doctor Rehmatullah Khora, 73, and Sajjad Ahmad Najar, 48, in a case registered in 2019, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch Jammu said.

He said a case was registered against the duo in 2019 following a written complaint by a businessman, Rattan Lal of Doda, alleging that he was duped of Rs 6.20 lakh by them on the pretext of providing him a job in J&K Bank. After receiving the money, the accused started making excuses and later gave two cheques amounting Rs 3.50 lakh each of J&K Bank and HDFC Bank, respectively, to the complainant, but both the cheques were dishonoured by the banks. While the HDFC bank account was found closed, there was insufficient balance in J&K bank, the spokesperson said.

On receiving the complaint, a preliminary verification was initiated by Crime Branch Jammu. An instant case was registered in Crime Branch Jammu under the relevant sections of law for in-depth investigation, the spokesperson said, adding that during the course of investigation, oral, documentary as well as scientific evidence was collected and offences are fully established against the accused persons.

Najar is a habitual offender and has four such cases registered against him at the Kishtwar police station, the spokesperson said..

