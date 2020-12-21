Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi court acquits 12 people in 2015 case of rioting, murder

The mob hurled abuses and started firing indiscriminately in which one Shukhra Begum died of bullet injuries, police had claimed.The court noted that the doctor conducting the postmortem of the deceased had handed over all the seized materials, including the bullet, to the investigating officer IO on February 8, 2015, but according to the seizure memo, the IO had received the bullet from the mortuary on February 19, 2015.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 18:26 IST
Delhi court acquits 12 people in 2015 case of rioting, murder

A Delhi court Monday acquitted 12 people, arrested in a case related to the death of a woman due to gunshot injuries during rioting in 2015, saying manipulation of evidence by the police cannot be ruled out in the matter. Additional Sessions Judge Vinod Yadav acquitted Aas Mohd, Rajesh Kumar, Shahzad Ahmad, Mohd Rihan, Azaz, Hanifuddin, Zakir Hussain, Imran, Mohd Farman, Alam Khan, Parvez and Imran of the charges of murder (302), rioting (147, 148), unlawful assembly (149), criminal conspiracy (120-B) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act.

As per the prosecution, in February 2015, during the Delhi Legislative Assembly elections, around 10-11 boys, some of them armed with pistols, surrounded the house of one Haji Yameen, in Khajuri Khas area. Police alleged Yameen, an agent of Aam Aadmi Party, had an argument with accused Hanifuddin that afternoon regarding casting of some bogus votes. The mob hurled abuses and started firing indiscriminately in which one Shukhra Begum died of bullet injuries, police had claimed.

The court noted that the doctor conducting the postmortem of the deceased had handed over all the seized materials, including the bullet, to the investigating officer (IO) on February 8, 2015, but according to the seizure memo, the IO had received the bullet from the mortuary on February 19, 2015. The Judge said in the order: “I find substance in the submissions of defence counsel(s) that in view of the deposition of prosecution witness ASI Umesh Singh, it is crystal clear that IO Inspector Sanwar Mal did not conduct any proceedings on February 19, 2015, at the mortuary of GTB Hospital and manipulated the date of seizure from the actual date, that is February 8, 2015, to February 19, 2015, with the sole motive of replacing/changing the actual recovered bullet from the forehead of deceased with another bullet after firing the same with a pistol and later on planted the said bullet and pistol upon accused Rajesh.

“It was obligatory on the part of IO to have received/collected all the preserved articles by preparing the seizure memo. So, the manipulation with the third pulinda, that is, the bottle containing the lead piece of bullet (which was taken out from the forehead of the deceased during her postmortem) cannot be ruled out.” The court further said the IO did not send the CD containing CCTV footage of the incident to the forensic lab for examination. “As if this was not enough, the lackadaisical attitude of IO further pulled down the curtains for the already slippery prosecution case. Admittedly, the IO did not send the seized DVR, CD containing CCTV footage and the audio CD containing the alleged conversation between accused Zakir and prosecution witness Sher Khan Malik to FSL for examination; he even did not take the voice sample(s) of accused Zakir and Malik. “This is a material lapse on the part of investigating agency as it had failed to prove an important connecting link in the chain of events which are required to be proved by the prosecution before it could take its case towards the other connecting links for the purpose of proving the ingredients with which the accused persons have been charged with,” it noted.

It further noted that star witnesses, Yameen and his son Imran, who was the alleged eye witness to the incident, turned hostile and did not state anything about the involvement of accused persons in the incident nor did they identify them. All the accused had claimed they have been falsely implicated in the case..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 positive LDF councillor sworn in wearing PPE kit in Kerala

Left Democratic Front LDF councillor Jayachandran Nair, elected from Kudappanakunnu ward in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, was sworn in wearing a PPE kit on Monday as he has tested COVID-19 positive. Jayachandran Nair has tested COVID-19 p...

C'garh govt declares three-day mourning after Vora's death

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, who had served as a former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh. Voras final rites will be brought to Raip...

India court leaves fate of Future's $3.4 bln deal opposed by Amazon to regulators

An Indian court on Monday left it to regulators to decide the fate of the 3.38 billion sale of Future Groups retail assets to Reliance Industries Ltd , but allowed U.S. partner Amazon.com Inc to raise objections to it. Hammered by the coron...

AIADMK requests EC to hold assly polls in 3rd or 4th week of April

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday requested the Election Commission to conduct the assembly polls in the third or fourth week of April 2021, as the poll body held consultative meetings here with political parties. The principal oppo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020