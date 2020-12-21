Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI brings out updated crime manual after 15 yrs

Jitendra Singh congratulated the CBI for bringing out the updated CBI crime manual after 15 years by keeping sight of latest developments in law, investigation techniques and procedures, it said. The crime manual was last updated in 2005.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 20:06 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 20:06 IST
CBI brings out updated crime manual after 15 yrs

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has brought out a revised crime manual after 15 years by keeping sight of latest developments in law, investigation techniques and procedures. The crime manual, which has Standard Operating Procedures for the officials of the premier investigating agency, was released by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on Monday in an official event.

The event was attended by CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla and other senior officers of the agency, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. ''Jitendra Singh congratulated the CBI for bringing out the updated CBI crime manual after 15 years by keeping sight of latest developments in law, investigation techniques and procedures,” it said. The crime manual was last updated in 2005.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-New COVID-19 strain inflicts pain on equities and boosts dollar

Equities around the world tumbled on Monday, the dollar strengthened and oil prices plunged as concerns about a new coronavirus strain in Britain threatened to torpedo optimism over a vaccine-fuelled rebound in economic growth. On Wall Stre...

U.S. charges Libyan man in 1988 Pam Am Flight 103 bombing

The United States on Monday unsealed criminal charges against a third alleged conspirator in the 1988 bombing of Pan Am Flight 103 over Lockerbie, Scotland that killed 270 people. The Boeing 747 exploded and killed 190 Americans. No amount ...

Colombia to receive 1.7 million doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine in February

Colombia will receive its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE in February, the country health ministry said on Monday.The 1.7 million doses are enough to vaccinate about 850,000 people as each require...

Nagpur sees 235 COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths; 324 discharged

The number of COVID-19 cases inNagpur rose by 235 to reach 1,20,287 on Monday, while eightdeaths took the toll to 3,857, an official saidA total of 324 people were discharged, taking thecount of such cases to 1,10,397, leaving the district ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020