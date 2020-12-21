Left Menu
DDC polls: Police foil bid to trigger violence during counting of votes in Poonch; several arrested

The first-ever DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir were held in eight phases and authorities have put in place all arrangements for counting of votes on Tuesday..

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-12-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 21:47 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested several people in Poonch district on Monday night and claimed to have foiled an attempt to trigger violence during the counting of votes in the District Development Council (DDC) elections. The exact number of people arrested was not immediately known. Officials said that police personnel intercepted many vehicles in and near Poonch town and seized hundreds of wooden sticks, bats and logs.

The counting of votes for all 14 DDC constituencies of Poonch district will take place in the town on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. He said a major attempt to disturb peaceful atmosphere and trigger violence during the counting of votes has been foiled.

