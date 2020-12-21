Left Menu
Delhi police cyber cell busts fake call centre, arrests five persons

The cyber cell of the northwest district of Delhi Police on Sunday busted a fake call centre and arrested five persons who allegedly duped people impersonating as executives of e-commerce companies.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 22:25 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The cyber cell of the northwest district of Delhi Police on Sunday busted a fake call centre and arrested five persons who allegedly duped people impersonating as executives of e-commerce companies. Police recovered eight mobile phones, 10 SIM cards, eight ATM cards and calling data of online shopping websites from the possession of the accused. The fake call centre was operating from Keshav Puram in the capital.

"Accused persons used to fetch data from data providers whose contact numbers are available on Just Dial. They called any data provider and asked them to provide data of the customers who recently made a purchase from online shopping portals. Data is easily available from data providers at a cost of Rs 2 to 10 per mobile number. After that the accused persons used to call the victims impersonating as executives of online shopping portals such as Amazon, Flipkart, Shopclues.com and others and cite details of the victims from the gathered data to earn their trust. Following this, the accused induced victims with their schemes. The accused told the victims that on the basis of their last shopping, they were selected as lucky customers who won iron, LED TV, laptop, and car. When the victims got influenced by the freebies offered by the accused, they were asked to deposit a processing fee to deliver the gift items. The accused also used to give the option to collect cash against the gift item on paying certain processing fee as per the value of the gift items. They provided bank account numbers of fake identity to get the money transferred from the victims. Once the money was received, they stopped picking up calls from the victims. After using a mobile number and bank account for 15 days, they used to dispose of them and get a new one on fake identity." read an official press release. (ANI)

