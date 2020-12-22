Pak army shells mortars along LoC in Poonch

Left Menu
At about 0930 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sectors in Poonch district, the spokesperson said.He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-12-2020 11:56 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 11:56 IST
Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars at forward posts along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, a defence spokesperson said. There was no report of any damage on the Indian side, he said. ''At about 0930 hours today, Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along LoC in Mankote sectors in Poonch district'', the spokesperson said.

He said the Indian Army retaliated befittingly. On December 1, Pakistani troops restored to unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling mortars at forward areas of Rajouri sector along the LoC, killing a BSF sub-inspector. Two army jawans, Naik Prem Bahadur Khatri and rifleman Sukhbir Singh, were killed when Pakistan Army violated ceasefire in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district on November 27.

On November 26, Subedar Swatantra Singh was killed and a civilian injured in Pakistan shelling along the LoC in Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district. An army havildar was killed at Laam sector in Rajouri district on November 21, while 11 people, including five security personnel, were killed after multiple ceasefire violations by Pakistani troops along the LoC in north Kashmir on November 13..

