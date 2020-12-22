Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 employees of oil firm kidnapped in Arunachal

Two employees of an oil company have been kidnapped by suspected militants in Arunachal Pradeshs Changlang district, police said on Tuesday. The abduction is suspected to have been carried out either by the NSCN IM or the ULFA I for ransom, police sources said, adding no ransom calls have been received so far.The Arunachal Pradesh Police has alerted its Assam counterparts and a massive search operation along with Army and paramilitary forces has been launched, they added..

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 22-12-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 14:40 IST
2 employees of oil firm kidnapped in Arunachal

Two employees of an oil company have been kidnapped by suspected militants in Arunachal Pradesh's Changlang district, police said on Tuesday. A drilling superintendent and a radio operator of the Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Ltd were abducted on Monday evening from a drilling site at Kumchaikha near Innao, Inspector General of Police (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa said.

Around 14 armed miscreants kidnapped the duo from the site close to the Manabhum reserve forest, often frequented by NSCN (K), ULFA (I) and NSCN (IM) militants, he said. ''The abduction is suspected to have been carried out either by the NSCN (IM) or the ULFA (I) for ransom,'' police sources said, adding no ransom calls have been received so far.

The Arunachal Pradesh Police has alerted its Assam counterparts and a massive search operation along with Army and paramilitary forces has been launched, they added..

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

iPhone 12 / 12 Pro captured nearly one-fourth of total 5G smartphone sales in October

Apples latest flagship, the iPhone 12, became the worlds best-selling 5G smartphone in October 2020, beating Samsungs Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G which was the best-selling 5G device in September, according to research firm Counterpoint.Togethe...

There has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September: Health Ministry.

There has been a sustained decline in COVID-19 cases in India since mid-September Health Ministry....

U-17 WWC will help change overall mindset about women's football in India: Bala Devi

The Indian womens football team striker Bala Devi feels that the forthcoming FIFA U-17 Womens World Cup in 2022 will bring in a fresh change in Indian parents mind-set about motivating their daughters to embrace the sport. In another effort...

Spain holds huge Christmas lottery with virus restrictions

Children from Madrids San Ildefonso school have begun calling out prize-winning numbers in Spains bumper Christmas lottery known as EL Gordo the fat one, which is being held under tight conditions because of the coronavirus pandemic. The lo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020