Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are today's

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are today'sPTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:42 IST
commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4400-4900: Medium 4000-4400: Jowar 2600-3200: Jaggery Cube 4000-4200: Jaggery ball 4300-4500: Coriander Seed 8500-10000:Chilies fine 32000-35000: Potato Big 2400-3000: Medium 2300-2500: Onion Big 2300-2800: Medium 1800-2300: Small 1000-1800:Tamarind 8000-16000: Garlic 8000-12000: Horsegram 2800-3200:Wheat 2500-2800 Turmeric 8000-9500: Turdhal 8000-10000:Greengramdhal 9000-10000: Black gram dal 8500-12500: BengalGramdhal 6000-7000: Mustard 5600-6200: Gingely 11000-11500:Sugar 3700-3800: Groundnut Seed 8500-9000: Copra 10000-10500
Groundnut oil (10kg): 1070-1620 Coconut oil(10kg):1900-2200 Gingelly oil: 1700-3000 Ghee (5kg): 2100-2700.