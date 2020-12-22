Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are today's

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 22-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 18:42 IST
Bengaluru, Dec 22 (PTI) Following are today's

commodities prices (All rates in Rs/quintal): Rice Fine 4400-4900: Medium 4000-4400: Jowar 2600-3200: Jaggery Cube 4000-4200: Jaggery ball 4300-4500: Coriander Seed 8500-10000:Chilies fine 32000-35000: Potato Big 2400-3000: Medium 2300-2500: Onion Big 2300-2800: Medium 1800-2300: Small 1000-1800:Tamarind 8000-16000: Garlic 8000-12000: Horsegram 2800-3200:Wheat 2500-2800 Turmeric 8000-9500: Turdhal 8000-10000:Greengramdhal 9000-10000: Black gram dal 8500-12500: BengalGramdhal 6000-7000: Mustard 5600-6200: Gingely 11000-11500:Sugar 3700-3800: Groundnut Seed 8500-9000: Copra 10000-10500

Groundnut oil (10kg): 1070-1620 Coconut oil(10kg):1900-2200 Gingelly oil: 1700-3000 Ghee (5kg): 2100-2700.PTI DVR SSPTI PTI

TRENDING

Maharashtra govt announces night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am in state's municipal corporation areas from Dec 22 to Jan 5: Official.

One Punch Man Season 3 will have sense of humor with more action-packed episodes

Singapore gets first batch of COVID-19 vaccines - DHL

EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sarin, Gukesh & Rakshitta enter finals of Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid C'ships

Three Indians, including Grandmaster Nihal Sarin, reached the final of the FIDE Online World Youth and Cadet Rapid Championships in their respective categories on Tuesday. While Sarin beat Francesco Sonis 1.5-0.5 in the Open under-18 sectio...

HC stays CIC orders to disclose details of release, utilisation of MPLADS fund

The Delhi High Court Tuesday stayed two CIC orders directing the Centre to disclose on its website the MP-wise, constituency-wise and work-wise details, with names of beneficiaries of works undertaken under the MPLAD scheme. Justice Navin C...

Ballads of protest: Haryanvi artistes pen, sing songs for agitating farmers in streets

A corner of the farmers protest site at the Tikri border on the Haryana side reverberates every day with strains of folk music and songs whose lyrics tell tales of struggle and resistance. A makeshift performance pavilion has come up in a s...

Amritsar: 7 passengers, crew member on flight from UK test positive for COVID

Seven passengers and a crew member who arrived here from the UK in an Air India flight tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday. Punjab Minister for Medical Education and Research O P Soni said those who tested positive for the infection ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020