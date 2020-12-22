Assam Rifles seize foreign cigarettes

Left Menu
The Assam Rifles and Customs seized 17 cases of foreign origin cigarettes in Mizorams Champhai district, an AR officer said on Tuesday. The contraband worth Rs 22.10 lakh in the local market was smuggled from Myanmar, the officer said.The cigarettes were seized by the Serchhip Battalion of the Assam Rifles on Monday.

The Assam Rifles and Customs seized 17 cases of foreign origin cigarettes in Mizoram's Champhai district, an AR officer said on Tuesday. The contraband worth Rs 22.10 lakh in the local market was smuggled from Myanmar, the officer said.

The cigarettes were seized by the Serchhip Battalion of the Assam Rifles on Monday. Meanwhile, the Assam Rifles distributed dry ration along with other essential commodities and Christmas cake to two orphanages in Serchhip on Tuesday, the officer added.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

