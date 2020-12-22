U.S. govt won't impose COVID-19 screenings for flights from Britain - sources

U.S. govt won't impose COVID-19 screenings for flights from Britain - sourcesReuters | Updated: 22-12-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 22-12-2020 22:19 IST
The U.S. government does not intend to impose COVID-19 screenings for passengers traveling from Britain after the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus variant there, people briefed on the decision said.
A White House coronavirus task force discussed requiring negative pre-flight tests after a meeting on Monday, but the government has decided not to take any action for the time being, the people said.