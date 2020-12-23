Left Menu
Colombia confirms exit of Russian officials, local media say they had spied

Colombia's foreign ministry said Russia had removed two Colombian diplomats in response. President Ivan Duque also cited the Vienna Convention, telling TV outlet NTN24: "To reveal more information at this moment would not correspond with the principal of continuing bilateral relations." Juan Francisco Espinosa, head of Colombia's migration agency, told a news conference the two men left on Dec. 8.

Reuters | Bogota | Updated: 23-12-2020 01:40 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 01:21 IST
Two Russian diplomats have left their posts at their country's embassy in Colombia and cannot return, the South American nation said on Tuesday, as local media outlets reported the men had engaged in espionage.

Colombian authorities would not detail why the men had left, saying only that they had violated the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations. The news magazine Semana and newspaper El Tiempo, among others, reported the two men were tasked with obtaining military intelligence and information about the energy industry and mineral commodities. Several outlets named the men.

Neither Russia's foreign ministry nor its embassy in Bogota immediately responded to requests for comment. Colombia's foreign ministry said Russia had removed two Colombian diplomats in response.

President Ivan Duque also cited the Vienna Convention, telling TV outlet NTN24: "To reveal more information at this moment would not correspond with the principal of continuing bilateral relations." Juan Francisco Espinosa, head of Colombia's migration agency, told a news conference the two men left on Dec. 8. He declined to say what prompted their exit but said government entities work together to confront potential security risks.

"Given the circumstances in which these two officials, these two people, left, they cannot return to the country in the short term," he said.

