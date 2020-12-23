Left Menu
Development News Edition

Telangana Congress observes 'Satyagraha Deeksha' against TRS govt

Telangana Congress observed a day-long 'Satyagraha Deeksha' alleging the state government of weakening Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 23-12-2020 08:39 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 08:39 IST
Telangana Congress observes 'Satyagraha Deeksha' against TRS govt
Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC Chief (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Telangana Congress observed a day-long 'Satyagraha Deeksha' alleging the state government of weakening Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies. Speaking to ANI, Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC Chief, Member of Parliament said, "Telangana state Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies have been neglected and weekend deliberately and willfully by the TRS Government. So today (Tuesday) we observed a day-long Satyagraha Deeksha against the neglect and also a kind of conspiracy against the Congress Local Body elected representatives."

"We have started today, we are going to fight the Government on a serious note on this issue of neglect and weakening of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies and their elected representatives," he added. Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said, "We just want to say one the government, not to snatch the rights of the people elected for the local body. The government has no role in the development." (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Never thought I'd break any records, especially Pele's: Messi

After surpassing Peles record, Barcelonas Lionel Messi said when he started playing football, he never thought he would break any records, especially the one that the legendary Brazilian held for so many years. Messi on Wednesday moved past...

Indian American chief economist SP Kothari to leave SEC by end of January

Indian-American SP Kothari, who played a key role in raising the profile of Securities and Exchange Commission as its chief economist and director of the Division of Economic and Risk Analysis DERA, would leave SEC by the end of January. As...

Lyon striker Moussa Dembélé breaks arm in training

Lyon striker Moussa Dembl, off to a slow start with just one goal this season, broke his arm during a training session, coach Rudi Garcia said. Dembl wont be available when second-place Lyon hosts Nantes on Wednesday.Well see what the cours...

Amazon to open two new operations facilities in Texas

Amazon has announced plans to open two new fulfillment centers in San Antonio, Texas that will create over 1,500 new, full-time jobs, the e-commerce giant said.At the new one million square-foot fulfillment center which is expected to launc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020