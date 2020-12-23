Telangana Congress observes 'Satyagraha Deeksha' against TRS govt

Telangana Congress observed a day-long 'Satyagraha Deeksha' alleging the state government of weakening Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies. Speaking to ANI, Uttam Kumar Reddy, TPCC Chief, Member of Parliament said, "Telangana state Panchayati Raj institutions and urban local bodies have been neglected and weekend deliberately and willfully by the TRS Government. So today (Tuesday) we observed a day-long Satyagraha Deeksha against the neglect and also a kind of conspiracy against the Congress Local Body elected representatives."

"We have started today, we are going to fight the Government on a serious note on this issue of neglect and weakening of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies and their elected representatives," he added. Congress leader Ponnam Prabhakar said, "We just want to say one the government, not to snatch the rights of the people elected for the local body. The government has no role in the development." (ANI)