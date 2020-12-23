Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three police officers shot dead in central France

Three French police officers were shot dead when a man opened fire on them when they arrived at a house in a remote village in response to a call about domestic violence against a woman, police said on Wednesday. A search was underway for the suspected gunman and police reinforcements had been despatched to seal off the area, the interior ministry said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-12-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 12:53 IST
Three police officers shot dead in central France
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three French police officers were shot dead when a man opened fire on them when they arrived at a house in a remote village in response to a call about domestic violence against a woman, police said on Wednesday.

A search was underway for the suspected gunman and police reinforcements had been despatched to seal off the area, the interior ministry said. France's BFMTV broadcaster reported the suspect was still armed. "Everything is being done to apprehend the individual and protect the population in the area," the ministry said in a statement.

French officials made no mention of any suspected militant motive behind the incident. The incident began when a group of officers from the gendarme police force arrived at a house in a small hamlet near the town of Saint-Just in the early hours of the morning, following a call about domestic violence.

When police arrived, a man starting shooting at them and then set fire to the house, according to BFMTV. The woman, who was the reported victim of domestic violence, sought refuge on the roof of the house and was rescued safely by police. The house was destroyed by the fire, BFMTV reported.

"This is a gendarme operation which is related to domestic violence, which has seen some developments that are still in progress," a representative of the regional prefect's office told Reuters. The interior ministry said the three gendarme officers killed in the incident were aged 21, 37, and 45. A fourth officer, who was wounded, did not have life-threatening injuries, the ministry added in a statement.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin paid tribute to the officers who were killed. "The nation bows down before their courage and commitment," he wrote on Twitter. "Everything is being done to find the person responsible for these acts."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PV Narasimha Rao remembered on 16th death anniversary

Former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao would remain etched in the countrys history forever as a staunch reformer, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said on Wednesday. Recalling the former PM on his death anniversary on Wednesda...

Cricket-Pakistan's Shadab misses NZ opening test with thigh injury

All-rounder Shadab Khan became the third Pakistan player to be ruled out of their opening test against New Zealand with injury, the countrys cricket board said on Wednesday. The 22-year-old spin bowling all-rounder sustained a thigh injury ...

Glenmark inks pact with Menarini Group to commercialise nasal spray in Europe

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said its subsidiary has inked a licensing pact with Menarini Group for commercialising its nasal spray Ryaltris across 33 countries in Europe, including the Balkan region. Glenmark Specialty, a Switzerl...

Stranded truckers to roll for France from UK as border reopens

Thousands of angry truck drivers should be able to start leaving Britain for France on Wednesday after Paris lifted a partial blockade designed to stop the spread of a new highly infectious coronavirus variant.Much of the world shut its bor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020