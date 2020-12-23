Security forces bust JeM module in J-K's Anantnag, 6 held

The security forces busted a module of proscribed Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) and arrested six persons involved in grenade lobbing incidents in Tral and Sangam area of Anantnag district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday. Awantipora police, along with 42 Rashtriya Rifles and 180 BN Central Reserve Police Force, also recovered incriminating material from the possession of the six arrested terror associates, identified as Aijaz Ahmad Bhat, Mohd Amin Khan, Umer Jabar Dar, Suhail Ahmad Bhat, Sameer Ahmad Lone and Rafiq Ahmad Khan, police said in a statement.

'"The arrested terror associates have been in contact with their Pakistani handlers and have targeted security forces by lobbing grenades. The arrested persons had also pasted posters threatening to boycott the recent elections in the Tral area," police said. A case under relevant sections of law stands registered against the said terror associates in Tral police station, Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Further investigation is underway, it said. (ANI)