Violent crash kills 5, splits vehicle in half in Yonkers

Five people were killed Tuesday night when a car barreled into another vehicle in Yonkers, splitting one of them in half, police said. Riverdale Avenue was closed for more than eight hours.WNBC reported that gas station security video showed a car speeding before it crashed into the vehicle occupied by the four men.

PTI | Yokers | Updated: 23-12-2020 19:20 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 19:20 IST
Violent crash kills 5, splits vehicle in half in Yonkers

Five people were killed Tuesday night when a car barreled into another vehicle in Yonkers, splitting one of them in half, police said. The driver of one of the cars was killed along with four men in the other vehicle. WNBC-TV reported that friends described the men as recent high school graduates.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Riverdale Avenue near Culver Street in the city's Ludlow Park neighbourhood. Wreckage was strewn across three blocks. Riverdale Avenue was closed for more than eight hours.

WNBC reported that gas station security video showed a car speeding before it crashed into the vehicle occupied by the four men. Maria Delgado, who lives in the area, told WABC-TV said she heard a loud noise and a man running and saying, “Oh my God, oh my God!” She said she went outside and saw bodies and one of the cars split in half.

