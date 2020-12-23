Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP woman on work visa held hostage by employer in Saudi Arabia: Cong leader

Family members of a woman who was set to return to India in a few days after being allegedly held hostage by her employer in Saudi Arabia have lost contact with her again, according to a local Rajasthan Congress leader.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 23-12-2020 20:30 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 20:30 IST
MP woman on work visa held hostage by employer in Saudi Arabia: Cong leader

Family members of a woman who was set to return to India in a few days after being allegedly held hostage by her employer in Saudi Arabia have lost contact with her again, according to a local Rajasthan Congress leader. A video of the 40-year-old Reena Gehlodh from Madhya Pradesh's Harda district seeking help for her return surfaced online on November 15, Bundi district Congress vice president Charmesh Sharma.

He said he had filed online complaints with the Ministry of External Affairs, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and the Prime Minister's Office two days later. He said the Ministry of External Affairs responded immediately to the complaint and on November 23 assured him of taking action in the matter. Subsequently, the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia on November 24 asked Sharma to submit Gehlodh’s travel and visa documents.

On December 16, the embassy in Saudi Arabia informed Sharma about the woman’s scheduled return to India on January 5, the Congress leader claimed. However, on December 17, Gehlodh through a voice message informed her family members that her employer had robbed her mobile phone and was torturing her.

There was no immediate comment from the Ministry of External Affairs. For the last six days, there is no contact with Gehlodh, the Congress leader said, adding that her four daughters and ailing husband are worried about her well being.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1000 title revealed, release isn’t possible in Dec 2020

Digital Transformation Trends That Will Dominate Software Businesses in 2021

Zero-touch enrollment now available on Lenovo Chrome OS devices

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 22

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Quake measuring magnitude 4.5 recorded in central Greece

An earthquake in central Greece with a preliminary reading of 4.5 magnitude was recorded 15 km east of the town of Nafpaktos, the Athens Geodynamic Institute said on Wednesday.The Institute said the quake was recorded at a depth of 12.7 km....

Another new coronavirus variant detected in UK - health minister

Britain has detected another new variant of the coronavirus, Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. Weve detected two cases of another new variant of coronavirus here in the UK, he told a media briefing.He said both are contacts o...

Darbhanga Airport should be named after poet Vidyapati, several steps needed to develop it: Nitish tells Centre

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday urged Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to take a slew of steps to develop the new Darbhanga Airport and name if after renowned poet Vidyapati. Kumar, in a letter to Puri, said D...

AstraZeneca submitted data for vaccine approval, UK's Hancock says

British Health Minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca had submitted a full data package about its COVID-19 vaccine to the medicines regulator, the next step in its journey to approval for use.Im delighted to be able to tel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020