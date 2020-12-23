Left Menu
Wanted criminal's house attached in UP's Meerut

A wanted criminals house in Meerut worth over Rs 1 crore was attached by Muzaffarnagar district police on Wednesday, officials said.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 23-12-2020 21:49 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 21:49 IST
Wanted criminal's house attached in UP's Meerut

A wanted criminal's house in Meerut worth over Rs 1 crore was attached by Muzaffarnagar district police on Wednesday, officials said. The police have attached a house of notorious criminal Bhupendra Bafar on the orders of Muzaffarnagar District Magistrate Selvakumari J.

On the recommendation of police, the DM ordered the house valued at Rs 1.17 crore to be attached under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act. She said police had booked Bafar after he was found involved in an attack on a police party in July last year when he managed to free one accused Rohit from police custody in Ramraj police station area of the district.

Bafar is involved in more than two dozen cases of loot and murder in western UP. It is alleged that he had indulged in extortion and purchased the house with the illegal wealth.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

