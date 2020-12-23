Left Menu
Case of minor’s rape and murder to be heard in fast track court: Kaushik

One accused in the case has already been arrested but his maternal uncle, who too was involved in the crime, has been on the run. The area has been tense since the incident with locals vandalising the garment shop and demanding immediate arrest of its owner Rajiv.

Uttarakhand’s Cabinet Minister Madan Kaushik has promised that the case of an 11-year-old girl, who was allegedly raped and murdered here recently, would be heard in a fast track court. The minister made the promise to the family members of the victim while seeking to assure them on Tuesday night of the speedy justice in the case.

''The guilty will not be spared,'' Kaushik, who is also the local MLA, told the family during a visit to them. One accused in the case has already been arrested but his maternal uncle, who too was involved in the crime, has been on the run. The minister asked Haridwar SSP Senthil Avoodai Krishna Raj to form police teams to ensure the arrest of the other accused at the earliest. The girl's body had been recovered on Monday from the godown of a garment shop located in the same locality where she lived. The area has been tense since the incident with locals vandalising the garment shop and demanding immediate arrest of its owner Rajiv. His nephew Ram Tirath is arrested and has already confessed to the crime.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

