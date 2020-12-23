Left Menu
Jaishankar holds virtual meet with Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya held a virtual meeting on Wednesday during which they agreed to maintain the momentum of cooperation in a range of areas like defence and energy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2020 22:12 IST | Created: 23-12-2020 22:12 IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Spanish counterpart Arancha Gonzalez Laya held a virtual meeting on Wednesday during which they agreed to maintain the momentum of cooperation in a range of areas like defence and energy. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the ministers also deliberated on relations between India and the European Union and agreed to work closely in the context of the forthcoming India-EU summit, proposed to be held in Portugal in May next year. It said both leaders undertook a detailed review of bilateral ties including the extensive cooperation between the two countries during COVID-19 pandemic and possibilities of cooperation in the post-COVID scenario.

''The two ministers appreciated the upward trajectory in the bilateral ties witnessed in the recent years and agreed to maintain the momentum particularly in new areas of cooperation such as mobility, defence cooperation, and energy,'' the MEA said in a statement. It further said: ''They reaffirmed their commitment to reformed multilateralism and agreed to maintain close contact and coordination on regional and global issues with particular reference to India's presence in the UN Security Council from 2021.'' PTI MPB ZMN

