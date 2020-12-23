UP: Man held for firing shots during his wedding

A man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly firing shots during his wedding celebrations in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said. Mohit Kumar was arrested with an illegal country-made pistol in his possession at Gogwan village under Babri police station area of the district.

According to SP Sukirti Madhav Mishra, the accused was arrested and sent to jail while his brother co-accused Chinu was released on bail. A case was registered against Kumar under IPC sections and the Arms Act, the police said, after a purported video surfaced online in which Kumar was seen firing with a gun at his wedding.