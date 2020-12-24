AOC-in-C of Western Air Command visits Yol Cantonment

Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, AOC-in-C, Western Air Command, on Wednesday visited Yol Cantonment to review the operational readiness of the Tactical Air Centre.

According to a release, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding of the Rising Star Corps briefed him about the current situation, operational preparedness and efforts to fight against misadventures of adversaries in joint operations of the Army and the Air Force.

Air Marshal Chaudhari also interacted with air warriors and staff of Tactical Air Centre and lauded the efforts of the troops. (ANI)