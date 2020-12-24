Left Menu
Encounter breaks out in J-K's Baramulla

An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Payeen in Kreeri area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir this morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the forces, who retaliated.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2020 09:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 09:03 IST
An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said. Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Wanigam Payeen in Kreeri area of Baramulla district of north Kashmir this morning following information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired at the forces, who retaliated. The operation is on and further details are awaited, the official said.

