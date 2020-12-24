China says reports of demands on nuclear power complicating EU talks are fake

China says reports of demands on nuclear power complicating EU talks are fakeReuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-12-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 12:52 IST
China's foreign ministry said on Thursday that media reports of Chinese demands on nuclear power investment complicating bilateral talks with the European Union are "fake". Discussions on the China-EU investment pact are proceeding "smoothly", Wang Wenbin, a spokesman at the Chinese foreign ministry, said at a regular briefing.
Negotiations have stalled at the last stretch because China is raising additional demands on nuclear energy, German magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported on Wednesday.
