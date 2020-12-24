Left Menu
Development News Edition

Residential building gutted in fire caused by short circuit in J-K's Bhadarwah

The fire started around 130 am at the building located in Mathola village of Bhadarwah belt, they said, adding that the property belongs to Sepoy Mukesh Kumar of Assam Rifles who is currently posted in Manipur.Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and an operation was launched to douse the flames as shops and houses adjoining the building are mostly made of dry cedar and pine wood, the officials said.

PTI | Bhadarwah | Updated: 24-12-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 16:19 IST
Residential building gutted in fire caused by short circuit in J-K's Bhadarwah
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A fire seemingly caused by an electrical short circuit burnt down a building in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district in the early hours of Thursday, destroying its three floors, as many shops and a car parked nearby, officials said. The fire started around 1:30 am at the building located in Mathola village of Bhadarwah belt, they said, adding that the property belongs to Sepoy Mukesh Kumar of Assam Rifles who is currently posted in Manipur.

Fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot, and an operation was launched to douse the flames as shops and houses adjoining the building are mostly made of dry cedar and pine wood, the officials said. Omkar Singh, the owner of a departmental store that was gutted, lamented that he had recently taken a loan to procure goods worth Rs 20 lakh.

''Whatever stock accumulation was done in recent days for winters has turned into ashes and nothing could be saved,'' he said. Mukesh Kumar's wife Darshana Devi said she managed to only save her two kids, and nothing else.

''We have spend all our life's savings to build a home, but in a couple of hours every thing turned to ashes,'' she said. Bhadarwah ADC Rakesh Kumar said as per preliminary investigation, there are no signs of any foul play.

''It appears that there is no foul play, and the fire started due to a short circuit. A team has been already deputed to access the losses, and we will compensate the family under the SDRF scheme at the earliest,'' he added.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Sports News Roundup: Opening-night rosters feature 107 international players; Tokyo announces new creative team in rush to streamline ceremonies and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

At least 20 die as migrant boat sinks off Tunisia

At least 20 African migrants died when their boat sank off Tunisia on Thursday as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to the Italian island of Lampedusa, a Tunisian security official said.The coastguard rescued five people and was searchi...

K'taka govt comes up with plan to improve public healthcare facilities

With an aim to put Karnataka on top in terms of public healthcare in the country, the state government on Thursday has come up with a detailed plan to upgrade facilities at sub-health centres and tertiary health centres where people can ava...

Laptops, desktop sales see 'renaissance;' shortages won't ease until 2022

The world stocked up on laptop and desktop computers in 2020 at a level not seen since the iPhone debuted in 2007, and manufacturers still are months away from fulfilling outstanding orders, hardware industry executives and analysts said.Re...

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Cybersecurity providers including FireEye Inc and Microsoft Corp could not prevent a huge network breach disclosed this month by numerous U.S. agencies and companies, yet their shares are soaring for a second straight week.The months-long p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020