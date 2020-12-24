Man held with mephedrone worth Rs 27.5 lakh in Mumbai

Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a man, suspected to be involved in an inter-state drugs syndicate, and seized mephedrone worth Rs 27.5 lakh from him, an official said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Mohammed Nawaz Mohammed Ijaz Shaikh (24), who is into vehicle spare parts business, was nabbed on Wednesday after a raid on his residence at Bara Imam Road in south Mumbai, he said.

The police seized 275 gm of mephedrone, also known as MD, a synthetic stimulant, worth Rs 27.5 lakh from his possession, the official said. The Anti-Narcotics Cell officials had specific information that the accused possessed mephedrone and was involved in sale and purchase of the banned drug, he said.

The police suspect the accused has a big gang and is involved in an inter-state drugs syndicate, he said. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act, the official said.

He was also wanted in connection with an FIR registered earlier this year under the NDPS Act at J J Marg police station in south Mumbai, the official added.