Four killed as bus overturns in MP's Jabalpur district

Four persons, including a woman who had been injured in an earlier accident, were killed when a bus overturned and fell on them at Bagdari turn in the district on Thursday, police said. A jeep had turned turtle a litle while earlier at the same spot, 30 km from Jabalpur city, where the road turns sharply.

The bus overturned and fell on people standing on the road, killing four of them, said Sub Divisional Officer of Police (Patan) Devi Singh. Fourteen persons, including some passengers inside the bus, were injured, he added. Two of the deceased were identified as Phulrani Patel (62) and Ruplal Vishwakarma (30).

People were standing by the roadside as a jeep had turned turtle at the same bend in the road. Phulrani Patel was among those injured in the mishap, and she was waiting for ambulance when the bus crushed her to death. A marriage party had boarded the bus to return to Shahpura from Indore, Singh said.

Superintendent of Police S Bahuguna, who visited the spot, said they would write to the concerned department and ask to widen the road at this spot..