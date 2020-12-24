EU's Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, "clock no longer ticking"Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:49 IST
European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that the trade deal agreed with Britain was a relief because it was clinched just a week before the end-year deadline.
"The clock is no longer ticking," he told a news conference. "Today is a day of relief. But tainted by some sadness, as we compare what came before with what lies ahead."
- READ MORE ON:
- Michel Barnier