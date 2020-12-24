Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU's Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, "clock no longer ticking"

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 24-12-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 24-12-2020 20:49 IST
EU's Barnier says Brexit deal a relief, "clock no longer ticking"

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Thursday that the trade deal agreed with Britain was a relief because it was clinched just a week before the end-year deadline.

"The clock is no longer ticking," he told a news conference. "Today is a day of relief. But tainted by some sadness, as we compare what came before with what lies ahead."

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China's new Long March 8 rocket makes maiden flight; 'Great Conjunction': Earthlings treated to rare alignment of Jupiter and Saturn and more

FOCUS-Google told its scientists to 'strike a positive tone' in AI research - documents

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Health News Roundup: Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday; Pfizer nears deal with U.S. government to supply additional COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU-UK deal protects Ireland 'as well as we could possibly have hoped' - Coveney

Ireland believes the trade deal agreed between Britain and the European Union on Thursday protects its interests as well as could possibly have been hoped, Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said.Today we finally get certainty that there is a t...

Wife of jailed Kurdish leader hails release ruling, demands Turkish reforms

The wife of detained Kurdish politician Selahattin Demirtas said on Thursday she expected Turkey to comply with a call from Europes top rights court to free him, but that the countrys overall legal system still needed to be fixed. The Grand...

Karnataka Minister defends decision on reopening of schools

Defending the decision to reopen schools from January 1, Karnataka Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar on Thursday said the issue pertained to the future of the children and not a prestige issue for the government. His a...

PM puts money in farmer accounts when polls are around: NCP

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi releasing the next instalment of funds for farmers under a central welfare scheme, the NCP on Thursday accused him of depositing money in peasants accounts when polls are around. Speaking to reporters h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020