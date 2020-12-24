Two arrested for murder in six-month-old case

Six months after a man went missing, two persons have been arrested for his murder, city police said on Thursday. Ravi Sable, a resident of suburban Jogeshwari, went missing in June this year.

The murder came to light when the police arrested Mubarak Sayyad and Amit Sharma in a theft case, an official said. Questioning revealed that Sayyad was angry because his girlfriend had allegedly started ignoring him after she met and became friends with Sable who lived in the same area.

Sayyad and his friend Sharma allegedly took Sable to a secluded area in Arey Colony sometime in June and beat him to death, the official said. They also smashed his face with a stone and dumped the body in a nullah in Jogeshwari area to destroy the evidence, he said.

The duo have been booked for murder and causing disappearance of evidence under the IPC..