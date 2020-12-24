Punjab lifts night curfew in view of Christmas

The Punjab government lifted the coronavirus curfew for Thursday night in view of the Christmas celebrations. The government had impose the night curfew in the state to check the spread of coronavirus earlier this month.

In a tweet, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the curfew will be lifted on Thursday night to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Christmas. He further said the night curfew will be lifted from December 25 to 27 in Fatehgarh Sahib in view of the Shaheedi Jor Mela. Shaheedi Jor Mela is held every year to mark the martyrdom of two sons of the 10th Sikh Guru, Gobind Singh.