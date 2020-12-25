Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Naval ship to conduct naval exercise with Vietnamese Navy in South China Sea 

The exercise is taking place at a time China has been expanding its military assertiveness in the South China Sea notwithstanding mounting global concerns and criticism.Indian naval ship INS Kiltan reached Nha Rhang port of Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday with 15 tonnes of relief materials for the flood-affected people of central Vietnam, a defence ministry statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 00:25 IST
Indian Naval ship to conduct naval exercise with Vietnamese Navy in South China Sea 

An Indian Navy warship will undertake a ''passage exercise'' with the Vietnamese Navy in the South China Sea from December 26 to 27 as part of efforts to boost maritime cooperation between the two countries, officials said. The ship INS Kiltan has been sent to the country to deliver relief material for flood-affected people in central Vietnam and it will participate in the exercise on its return journey, they said. The exercise is taking place at a time China has been expanding its military assertiveness in the South China Sea notwithstanding mounting global concerns and criticism.

Indian naval ship INS Kiltan reached Nha Rhang port of Ho Chi Minh City on Thursday with 15 tonnes of relief materials for the flood-affected people of central Vietnam, a defence ministry statement said. ''On departure from Ho Chi Minh City, the ship will undertake a passage exercise with the Vietnam People's Navy in the South China Sea from December 26 to 27,'' it said.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual summit with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc during which both sides vowed to boost overall defence and security cooperation including in the maritime sphere. In the wake of growing military muscle-flexing by China in the South China Sea region, the two leaders specifically reaffirmed the importance of maintaining freedom of navigation and overflight in the South China Sea.

The Defence ministry said the disaster relief assistance sent by India to Vietnam is reflective of the deep people-to-people connection between the two friendly countries. It said the relief materials will be handed over to Vietnam's central steering committee for national disaster prevention and control. More than 230 people have died in central Vietnam due to floods that have ravaged the region during October and November this year. Vietnam, an important country of the ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), has territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea region.

India has oil exploration projects in the Vietnamese waters in the South China Sea. China claims sovereignty over all of the South China Sea, a huge source of hydrocarbons. However, several ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, Philippines and Brunei, have counter claims.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

Aliye Berger: Google honors Turkish artist on her 117th birthday

S.Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16 mln people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

32 fresh cases take Sikkim's COVID-19 tally to 5,664

Sikkim reported 32 fresh COVID- 19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the states caseload to 5,664, an official said on Thursday. East Sikkim registered 25 new cases, West Sikkim four and South Sikkim three.Sikkim has 420 active cases, whil...

Turkey says China's Sinovac COVID vaccine 91.25% effective in late trials

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech is 91.25 effective, according to interim data from a late-stage trial in Turkey, a potentially much better result than reported from a separate trial of the vaccine in Brazil.Researcher...

Michael Jackson's Neverland Ranch sold for knockdown price

Michael Jacksons famed Neverland Ranch in California has finally sold, more than 10 years after the death of the pop star who abandoned the property following his trial on charges of molesting a young boy there. Billionaire investor Ron Bur...

62 per cent of cybercrime complaints in 2020 linked to financial frauds: Delhi Police

Sixty-two per cent of the cybercrime complaints lodged in 2020 were related to financial frauds, police said in a statement here. The Delhi Police said a spurt was witnessed in incidents of cybercrime during the coronavirus lockdown. Twenty...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020