Kidnapping case: Main accused held from Himachal's Dharamshala

The main accused in a kidnapping case of an 11-year-boy was arrested from Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala district, police said here on Thursday. Anirudh, a student of Class 5, was kidnapped when he de-boarded his school bus on May 6 last year. The kidnapping case was lodge at the Bari Brahmana police station last year. Police had rescued the child and had arrested six people earlier. However, the main accused in the case, Sanjay Kumar of the Gundna area in Doda, evaded arrest. Police constituted special teams which carried multiple raids on several places and arrested him from Dharamshala, police said. He was held with the help of the Himachal Police.