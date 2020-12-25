Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian-origin man arrested in Canada for alleged involvement in transnational telephone scams

A 25-year-old Indian-origin man in Canada has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a series of transnational telephone scams, wherein he was recruited by overseas scammers to process and launder locally-received money, police saidAbhinav Bector, who lives in Brampton, Ontario, has been charged with fraud of over USD 5,000, possession of the proceeds of crime and money laundering, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police RCMP said in a press statement on WednesdayThe arrest came following an investigation, named Project OCTAVIA, initiated by the RCMP in October 2018 to combat telephone scams and other interrelated frauds.

PTI | Toronto | Updated: 25-12-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 12:49 IST
Indian-origin man arrested in Canada for alleged involvement in transnational telephone scams

A 25-year-old Indian-origin man in Canada has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a series of transnational telephone scams, wherein he was recruited by overseas scammers to process and launder locally-received money, police said

Abhinav Bector, who lives in Brampton, Ontario, has been charged with fraud of over USD 5,000, possession of the proceeds of crime and money laundering, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a press statement on Wednesday

The arrest came following an investigation, named Project OCTAVIA, initiated by the RCMP in October 2018 to combat telephone scams and other interrelated frauds. ''To date, 10 individuals have been charged with respect to this investigation,'' the statement said. ''These telephone fraudsters, operating from overseas, have been targeting the Canadian public since 2014. Despite a number of police raids on illegal call centres in India, and arrests in Canada, these fraudsters continue to modify their deceitful pitch and target Canadians,'' it said. Earlier in October, 22-year-old Naman Grover, another Indian-origin man, was arrested in the same case.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-India's Rahane determined to be his own man after Kohli exit

Ajinkya Rahane has soaked up regular skipper Virat Kohlis parting words but is determined to be his own man as he takes charge for Indias last three matches against Australia, the 32-year-old said on Friday. Kohli returned home to attend th...

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline vehicles by mid-2030s, boost green growth

Japan aims to eliminate gasoline-powered vehicles in the next 15 years, the government said on Friday in a plan to reach net-zero carbon emissions and generate nearly 2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050.The green growth strategy, targ...

Police rescue girl forced into prostitution in UP's Ballia

Police rescued a 15-year-old girl, who was allegedly forced into prostitution by a relative, in Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, and arrested the accused. The girl is a native of Bihar.A police team raided a house in Rajendra Nagar localit...

ISL organisers initiate measures for referee development

The Indian Super League has organised an open communication forum between teams head coaches, representatives of All India Football Federation and its referees to discuss a number of aspects related to officiating of games and communication...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020