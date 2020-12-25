Home Secretary says e-human resource management system will become effective tool for all ministries

Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla on Friday said the electronic-human resource management system (e-HRMS) will become a good and effective tool for all ministries in times to come. Releasing a progress report of the system, he said that application of artificial intelligence tools will greatly help in policy making and in handling of matters related to personnel.

Bhalla said that there is a need to popularise the system in other ministries for its use in comprehensive manner, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. The e-HRMS was launched by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on December 25, 2017. It had 25 applications of five modules, the statement said.

Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Rashmi Chowdhary said that through e-HRMS, government employees are accessing their service-related information and it has digitised HR processes in the government of India, leading to several benefits for the employees and increasing efficiency. With the advanced version of e-HRMS, employees will be able to not only see all their details with respect to service book, leave, GPF, salary, etc., but also apply for different kind of claims/reimbursements, loan/advances, leave, leave encashment, LTC advances, tour etc. on a single platform, the statement said.

This system has various advantages such as providing dash board for employee and management, updated service records, e-governance in office procedures, reduced file movement, faster service delivery, assist in decision making, common document repository of employees, standardization of master data, minimize manual entry of data, ease of sharing information among stake holders, e-sign for accountability/authenticity and e-HRMS integration for faster payments of GPF, advances, loans, reimbursements, it said. Besides Bhalla, who has also been given additional charge of the Secretary, DoPT, senior officials of the Personnel Ministry attended Friday's release function. December 25 is observed as Good Governance Day.