Left Menu
Development News Edition

Home Secretary says e-human resource management system will become effective tool for all ministries

It had 25 applications of five modules, the statement said.Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training DoPT Rashmi Chowdhary said that through e-HRMS, government employees are accessing their service-related information and it has digitised HR processes in the government of India, leading to several benefits for the employees and increasing efficiency.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2020 15:43 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 15:43 IST
Home Secretary says e-human resource management system will become effective tool for all ministries

Union Home Secretary A K Bhalla on Friday said the electronic-human resource management system (e-HRMS) will become a good and effective tool for all ministries in times to come. Releasing a progress report of the system, he said that application of artificial intelligence tools will greatly help in policy making and in handling of matters related to personnel.

Bhalla said that there is a need to popularise the system in other ministries for its use in comprehensive manner, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said. The e-HRMS was launched by Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh on December 25, 2017. It had 25 applications of five modules, the statement said.

Additional Secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) Rashmi Chowdhary said that through e-HRMS, government employees are accessing their service-related information and it has digitised HR processes in the government of India, leading to several benefits for the employees and increasing efficiency. With the advanced version of e-HRMS, employees will be able to not only see all their details with respect to service book, leave, GPF, salary, etc., but also apply for different kind of claims/reimbursements, loan/advances, leave, leave encashment, LTC advances, tour etc. on a single platform, the statement said.

This system has various advantages such as providing dash board for employee and management, updated service records, e-governance in office procedures, reduced file movement, faster service delivery, assist in decision making, common document repository of employees, standardization of master data, minimize manual entry of data, ease of sharing information among stake holders, e-sign for accountability/authenticity and e-HRMS integration for faster payments of GPF, advances, loans, reimbursements, it said. Besides Bhalla, who has also been given additional charge of the Secretary, DoPT, senior officials of the Personnel Ministry attended Friday's release function. December 25 is observed as Good Governance Day.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Woman hangs son to death before killing self in UP

A woman allegedly hanged her two-year-old son to death before killing herself in Tikonia area here, police said on Friday. The bodies of the mother-son duo were found hanging from the ceiling in a hutment in Bhedauri village on Thursday, th...

Innovation challenge to develop portable devices for water testing launched

The National Jal Jeevan Mission has launched an innovation challenge in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to develop portable devices for water testing, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The ...

Rijiju urges people to encourage players by watching sports

Union minister Kiren Rijiju has made an appeal to people, saying that those who cannot play sports, should at least encourage the players by watching the games. The Sports Minister made the statement here while addressing a group of players...

Cong Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar blames minister Sudhakar for night curfew decision

The Congress partys Karnataka chief D K Shivakumar on Friday claimed the idea to impose night curfew to contain coronavirus was that of state health minister Dr K Sudhakar and not Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. He was reacting to the Yediy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020