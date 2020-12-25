Innovation challenge to develop portable devices for water testing launched

The National Jal Jeevan Mission has launched an innovation challenge in partnership with the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade to develop portable devices for water testing, the Jal Shakti Ministry said on Friday. The main objective of the exercise is to bring an innovative, modular, and cost-effective solution to develop portable devices that can be used at the household level to test drinking water quality instantly, easily and accurately, the ministry said in a statement.

Water quality testing is one of the priority areas under the Jal Jeevan Mission, a flagship programme of the Centre. ''The aim of the innovation challenge is to ensure that water sources are tested at various locations, at different levels; thereby, helping the policy framers to design programmes which address water contamination issues,'' the statement said.

Since the announcement of the Jal Jeevan Mission, till December 23, so far 2.90 crore households have been provided tap water connections, thus increasing the tap water supply from 3.23 crore (17 per cent) in August 2019 to 6.13 crore (32 per cent) rural households of the country. Further, every household in 20 districts, 425 blocks, 34,000-gram panchayats and 64,000 villages of the country now have access to tap water connection, the ministry added.

Drinking water supply in rural areas is from both groundwater (80 per cent) and surface water (20 per cent) sources. However, due to the depleting groundwater level, especially in arid and semi-arid regions, the use of surface water is on the rise. For both groundwater and surface water-based rural drinking water supply systems, it is important to measure relevant area-specific contaminations to ensure access to potable water.

The Uniform Drinking Water Quality Protocol, 2019 has specified some important parameters to be monitored for assuring portability of drinking water as per BIS IS 10500:2012 and subsequent amendments. The Jal Jeevan Mission is under implementation in partnership with states to enable every rural home to have tap water connection by 2024.