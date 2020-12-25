Kidnapped boy rescued by police after encounter with his captors in UP

Police rescued a teenaged boy kidnapped on Wednesday after a brief encounter with his captors in Banda district in Uttar Pradesh, an officer said on Friday. The police have arrested four people in connection with the kidnapping.

''Shobhit (19) was kidnapped on Wednesday. He was rescued on Thursday after an encounter with the accused. Illegal arms were recovered from them,'' Additional Superintendent of Police Mahendra Pratap Singh told reporters. He said Shobhit is mentally unstable and his kidnappers had demanded Rs 10 lakh ransom from his family.

Soon after being informed about the kidnapping on Thursday, police swung into action and arrested Sumit Sharma and Shival Tailor following an encounter. Later, two more accused -- Rajesh Singh and Neeraj Singh -- were arrested..