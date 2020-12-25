Left Menu
Development News Edition

C'garh govt to bear education expenses of kids whose parents were murdered

The Chhattisgarh government will bear the education expenses of four children whose parents and grandparents were murdered by unidentified assailants in Durg district, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Friday. The suspects are yet to be identified.Baghel visited the village, around 10 km from capital Raipur, on Friday and took a stock of the investigation, an official release said.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 25-12-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 25-12-2020 18:08 IST
C'garh govt to bear education expenses of kids whose parents were murdered

The Chhattisgarh government will bear the education expenses of four children whose parents and grandparents were murdered by unidentified assailants in Durg district, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Friday. Rohit Sonkar (32), his wife and parents were found murdered at Khudmuda village in Patan area, the assembly constituency of the chief minister, on December 21.

Sonkar's elder son suffered serious injuries in the attack and is undergoing treatment while his other three children, aged 4-7 years, were unhurt. The suspects are yet to be identified.

Baghel visited the village, around 10 km from capital Raipur, on Friday and took a stock of the investigation, an official release said. The chief minister also met relatives of the victims.

''Education expenses of four children will be borne by the state government and also Rs 1 lakh will be deposited as FD in the name of each child,'' Baghel was quoted as saying. Besides, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh will be given to the family.

Inspector General of Police (Durg range) Vivekanand Sinha and Durg Superintendent of Police Prashant Thakur apprised the CM about the status of investigation. Police have released the sketch of a suspected assailant based on the description provided by the boy who was injured in the incident, and announced a cash reward of Rs 10,000 for information about the accused.

TRENDING

'What's the alternative?' SolarWinds boosts security firms' bottom lines

Suspected Russian hackers made failed attempt to breach CrowdStrike, company says

Suspected Russian hackers used Microsoft vendors to breach customers

TAWAL partners with Nokia for 5G expansion in Saudi Arabia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

"Four out of over 1,000 people who returned from UK tested positive for COVID-19"

Four out of over 1,000 people who returned from the UK to Andhra Pradesh in the past one month have tested positive for COVID-19 and their samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, and Centre for Cellular and Molecular ...

Japan's Suga urges citizens to have a quiet and distanced New Year

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga urged the nation on Friday to spend a quiet New Year period without the usual social gatherings to prevent the spread of COVID-19, which has been breaking infection records almost on a daily basis. Sug...

Ivry Gitlis, a violinist who spanned genres, dies at 98

Ivry Gitlis, an acclaimed violinist who played with famed conductors, rock stars and jazz bands around the world and worked to make classical music accessible to the masses, has died in Paris at 98. Frances culture minister announced his de...

Erdogan says Turkey would like better ties with Israel, criticised Palestine policy

President Tayyip Erdogan said that Turkey would like to have better ties with Israel, but criticised Israeli policy toward Palestinians as unacceptable and a red line for Ankara, adding that intelligence talks resumed between the two sides....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020