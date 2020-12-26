Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel

Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to IsraelReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:15 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 00:05 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday with Morocco's King Mohammed VI and invited him to visit Israel, Netanyahu's office said.
The two leaders spoke about moving forward with a U.S.-brokered agreement announced earlier this month to normalize bilateral ties, according to the Israeli statement.
Netanyahu also thanked King Mohammed for hosting an official Israeli delegation this week.
