Netanyahu speaks with Morocco's king, invites him to Israel
Reuters | Updated: 26-12-2020 00:43 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 00:43 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on Friday with Morocco's King Mohammed VI and invited him to visit Israel, Netanyahu's office said.
The two leaders spoke about moving forward with a U.S.-brokered agreement announced earlier this month to normalize bilateral ties, according to the Israeli statement. Netanyahu also thanked King Mohammed for hosting an official Israeli delegation this week.
King Mohammed underscored the close ties between the Moroccan Jewish community and the monarchy, the Royal Court said in a statement. While welcoming the resumption of relations with Israel, the King said Morocco's position regarding Palestine remains unchanged.
Rabat advocates the two-state solution and the unique character of Jerusalem as a city of three religions.
