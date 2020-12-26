Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister Gadkari announces multi-model logistics park in Silchar

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced that a multi-model logistics park will be constructed in Silchar and the Balacherra-Harengajao section of the Silchar-Saurashtra Highway will be completed in March 2022.

ANI | Silchar (Assam) | Updated: 26-12-2020 08:41 IST | Created: 26-12-2020 08:41 IST
Union Minister Gadkari announces multi-model logistics park in Silchar
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has announced that a multi-model logistics park will be constructed in Silchar and the Balacherra-Harengajao section of the Silchar-Saurashtra Highway will be completed in March 2022. According to a press statement, Gadkari made this announcement at a public meeting at Zero Point on the East-West Corridor at Madhurmukh at Rangpur here on Friday.

It is pertinent to mention that the Union Minister unveiled a 13-foot tall bronze statue of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. In response to the request made by Chief Minister of Assam Sarbananda Sonowal, Union Minister Gadkari said that the logistics park will be constructed in Silchar and construction works of East-West Corridor would be expedited and two new bridges would come up over the Barak river.

Gadkari requested Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to send a proposal for Rs 250 crore project in the Corporate Social Responsibility Fund for the Barak Valley. Announcing that the water transport system of Brahmaputra would be strengthened, the Union Minister said that dredging work on Barak river has also been completed.

The Union Minister for Road Transport laid the foundation stone of 20 projects and inaugurated seven projects worth Rs 2,366 crore for Assam with a total length of 439 km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interaction with farmers on the occasion of Good Governance Day was shown live on a large screen.

Welcoming Union Minister Gadkari, MP, Dr Rajdeep Roy appealed for speedy completion of construction of East-West Corridor connecting Silchar-Saurashtra. He said that Rs 33 lakh had been raised for the construction of the life-size bronze statue of former Prime Minister Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Chief Minister Sonowal, Environment and Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya, former Union Minister Kabindra Purkayastha, Deputy Commissioner, Cachar, Keerthi Jalli and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

TRENDING

Antibodies target different part of coronavirus in severe COVID-19 cases: Study

Reuters Odd News Summary

Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution started in Canada by FedEX, Innomar Strategies

Air Canada Boeing 737-8 MAX suffers engine issue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Coronavirus claimed 312 cops, infected 28,500 in 2020 By Dnyanesh Chavan

Mumbai, Dec 26 PTIA poignant video which went viral in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic summed up the year for the police force in Mumbai and Maharashtra. It showed a child pleading with his policeman father, who is leaving house for ...

Will bury you 10 feet in the ground: Shivraj Singh Chouhan warns mafia

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday warned mafia and asked them to leave the state else he will bury them in 10 feet deep in the ground. I am in a dangerous mood nowadays. I will not spare those who are involved in...

MNS workers allegedly vandalise Amazon warehouse in Pune

An FIR First Information Report has been registered on Friday allegedly against 8 to 10 Maharashtra Navnirman Sena MNS workers for vandalising Amazons Godown in Pune, police said. MNS workers allegedly vandalised godown of Amazon based ware...

Liverpool not thinking about challenging for title at the moment: Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that they are not thinking about challenging for the title at the moment and are only focused on the next game. The Reds hold a four-point lead at the top in Premier League standings with their next match...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020