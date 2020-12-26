Left Menu
India vs Australia 2nd Test: Scoreboard at tea

India vs Australia 2nd Test: Scoreboard at tea
Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Saturday

Australia Innings: Joe Burns c Pant b Bumrah 0 Matthew Wade c Jadeja b Ashwin 30 Marnus Labuschagne c Shubman Gill b Mohammed Siraj 48 Steven Smith c Pujara b Ashwin 0 Travis Head c Rahane b Bumrah 38 Cameron Green not out 6 Tim Paine (c) not out 0 Extras: (B-10, NB-3, W-1) 14 Total: (For 5 wickets in 52 overs) 136 Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-35, 3-38, 4-124 5-134 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 12-4-24-2, Umesh Yadav 12-2-39-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-3-25-2, Ravindra Jadeja 4-1-13-0, Mohammed Siraj 9-2 -25-1.

